Frontier Airlines to introduce first class seating and new offerings in 2025

Frontier Airlines announced (03-Dec-2024) plans to introduce the following new products and services under its 'The New Frontier' transformation strategy:

First class seating: New seats to be located in the first two rows of the aircraft, debuting in late 2025;

Free seat upgrades: Members with Elite Gold status and above may enjoy complimentary seat upgrades on every flight from early 2025;

Unlimited free companion travel: Platinum and Diamond Elite members may travel with a companion at no extra cost on any Frontier flight from mid 2025;

Enhanced FRONTIER Miles redemption: Members may use miles towards baggage, seat upgrades and other add on products from mid 2025.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle stated: "The New Frontier is our promise to deliver exceptional value with unbeatable flexibility... As we continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience, we're proving that premium travel doesn't have to come with a premium price tag". [more - original PR]