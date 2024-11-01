Loading
Allegiant Air retrofits 13 additional aircraft with 'Allegiant Air' premium cabin configuration

Allegiant Air CCO Drew Wells, via the carrier's 3Q2024 earnings call, reported (30-Oct-2024) the carrier retrofitted an additional 13 aircraft with its new 'Allegiant Extra' premium cabin configuration in 3Q2024. Mr Wells stated the carrier plans to add the product on a further 14 aircraft prior to Thanksgiving, increasing its Allegiant Extra-fitted fleet to more than 50 total aircraft or 40% of Allegiant's total fleet. He noted the product is "doing very well in the market".

