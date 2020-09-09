Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2020 12:21 AM

All Nippon Airways to suspend 89% of planned intl frequencies in Sep-2020, 87% in Oct-2020

All Nippon Airways announced (08-Sep-2020) it will suspend 89% (4743) of its originally planned (5356) international frequencies in Sep-2020. In Oct-2020, the carrier will suspend 87% (4811) of its originally planned (5535) international frequencies. Key highlights include:

