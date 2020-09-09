9-Sep-2020 12:21 AM
All Nippon Airways to suspend 89% of planned intl frequencies in Sep-2020, 87% in Oct-2020
All Nippon Airways announced (08-Sep-2020) it will suspend 89% (4743) of its originally planned (5356) international frequencies in Sep-2020. In Oct-2020, the carrier will suspend 87% (4811) of its originally planned (5535) international frequencies. Key highlights include:
- Tokyo Haneda-Houston: Service resumes in Oct-2020;
- Tokyo Haneda-Sydney, Paris and Tokyo Narita-New York, Mexico: Frequencies increased;
- Tokyo Narita-Honolulu: Service will resume with two round trips in Oct-2020, operated with Boeing 787-9, to meet the demands of passengers for studying or working purposes. [more - original PR]