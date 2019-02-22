All Nippon Airways sees further growth potential in Europe

All Nippon Airways (ANA) SVP Europe and GM London Akira Nakamura said the carrier sees further growth potential for its European network (ATW, 20-Feb-2019). He said: "We definitely believe more European destinations will be required in the future. We have some white spots in Europe, but this depends on the available airport slots". He also said ANA's JVs with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS has been an important factor in its success in Europe.