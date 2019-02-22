Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Feb-2019 11:56 AM

All Nippon Airways sees further growth potential in Europe

All Nippon Airways (ANA) SVP Europe and GM London Akira Nakamura said the carrier sees further growth potential for its European network (ATW, 20-Feb-2019). He said: "We definitely believe more European destinations will be required in the future. We have some white spots in Europe, but this depends on the available airport slots". He also said ANA's JVs with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS has been an important factor in its success in Europe.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More