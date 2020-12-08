Become a CAPA Member
8-Dec-2020 11:26 PM

All Nippon Airways adding more international frequencies in Dec-2020/Jan-2021

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (08-Dec-2020) plans to operate additional international frequencies between 01-Dec-2020 and 31-Jan-2021. The carrier will operate 1063 (19%) of initial schedules in Dec-2020, compared to the 1050 announced on 25-Nov-2020, and 991 (18%) of initial international schedules in Jan-2021, compared to 963 announced in late Nov-2020. ANA plans to tentatively operate two Tokyo Narita-Mumbai flights while also increasing the number of frequencies for Tokyo Haneda-Bangkok, Tokyo Narita-Manila and Tokyo Haneda-London based on passenger demand trends. [more - original PR]

