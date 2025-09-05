Alaska Airlines to upgrade interiors across 737 fleet

Alaska Airlines announced (04-Sep-2025) plans to invest in a fleetwide interior upgrade for "nearly all" of its Boeing 737 aircraft, with updated bulkheads, cabin dividers, new leather seats, carpets, device holders and reserved overhead bin space for first class and premium class cabins. Premium class will increase from 24 to 30 seats on 737 MAX 9 and 737-900ER aircraft. First class will increase from 12 to 16 seats on 737-800s and 737 MAX 8s. The aircraft will also feature more power outlets and new USB-C charging ports. [more - original PR]