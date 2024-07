Alaska Airlines to expand mainline fleet first and premium class seating

Alaska Airlines announced (17-Jul-2024) plans to expand first and premium class seating with the addition of 1.3 million premium seats p/a to the mainline fleet. The carrier will commence the roll out of additional first and premium class seats across more than 200 aircraft from Sep-2024. Details as follows:

Boeing 737-800: First class: Increase from 12 to 16 seats; Premium class: Unchanged with 30 seats; Aircraft being retrofitted: 59; Timing: Conversions will begin in early 2025 and will be completed by summer 2026;

737-800: 737-900ER: First class: Unchanged with 16 seats; Premium class: Increase from 24 to 30 seats; Aircraft being retrofitted: 79; Timing: Conversions will begin in autumn 2025 and will be completed by summer 2026;

737 MAX 9: First class: Unchanged with 16 seats; Premium class: Increase from 24 to 30 seats; Aircraft being retrofitted: 80; Timing: Conversions will begin in spring 2025 and will be completed by summer 2025;



Alaska Airlines also retrofitted its regional fleet in 2024, adding 400,000 premium class seats to Embraer E175 aircraft.