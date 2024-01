Alaska Airlines confirmed (04-Jan-2024) the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. The aircraft is the first of eight 737 MAX 8s to be delivered to the carrier in 2024, with an additional four aircraft expected to be delivered in Mar-2024. The carrier plans to deploy the aircraft type on new long haul services, including seasonal Anchorage-New York JFK service scheduled to launch on 13-Jun-2024. [more - original PR]