25-Mar-2022 5:15 PM

Alaska Airlines to invest USD2.3bn across four US airports to improve airport operations

Alaska Airlines announced (24-Mar-2022) a USD2.3 billion infrastructure investment into key US airports to enhance guest experiences and improve airport operations. Airport investments include:

  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:
    • USD400 million major terminal project involving increased capacity at security and ticketing areas;
    • USD7 million airport lounge upgrades;
  • San Francisco International Airport:
    • Partially funding the USD2.4 billion Harvey Milk Terminal 1 project;
    • Terminal migration from Terminal 2 to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 in 2024, allowing for ease of transit between Alaska Airlines and other oneworld member airlines;
  • Portland International Airport:
    • Partially funding a USD1.6 billion terminal remodelling project involving expanded lobby space, streamlined check-in, and additional dining and retail options;
    • USD115 million Concourse B upgrade;
    • USD1.5 million airport lounge upgrades;
  • Los Angeles International Airport;
    • USD230 million investment into Terminal 6, involving gate area overhaul, 20% more gates, and new lighting, carpet and seating. [more - original PR]

