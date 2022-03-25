25-Mar-2022 5:15 PM
Alaska Airlines to invest USD2.3bn across four US airports to improve airport operations
Alaska Airlines announced (24-Mar-2022) a USD2.3 billion infrastructure investment into key US airports to enhance guest experiences and improve airport operations. Airport investments include:
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:
- USD400 million major terminal project involving increased capacity at security and ticketing areas;
- USD7 million airport lounge upgrades;
- San Francisco International Airport:
- Partially funding the USD2.4 billion Harvey Milk Terminal 1 project;
- Terminal migration from Terminal 2 to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 in 2024, allowing for ease of transit between Alaska Airlines and other oneworld member airlines;
- Portland International Airport:
- Partially funding a USD1.6 billion terminal remodelling project involving expanded lobby space, streamlined check-in, and additional dining and retail options;
- USD115 million Concourse B upgrade;
- USD1.5 million airport lounge upgrades;
- Los Angeles International Airport;
- USD230 million investment into Terminal 6, involving gate area overhaul, 20% more gates, and new lighting, carpet and seating. [more - original PR]