21-Aug-2025 4:47 PM
Alaska Airlines to introduce Starlink WiFi from 2026
Alaska Airlines announced (20-Aug-2025) plans to introduce Starlink WiFi to its fleet from 2026, with all aircraft connected by 2027 alongside Hawaiian Airlines' Starlink equipped aircraft. Alaska Airlines will operate services from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with end-to-end Starlink WiFi, becoming the first US airline to operate Starlink equipped long haul services from the city. Starlink WiFi will be free for members of the airline's new Atmos Rewards programme, in partnership with T-Mobile. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]