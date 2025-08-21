Alaska Airlines introduces Atmos Rewards
Alaska Airlines introduced (20-Aug-2025) Atmos Rewards, a loyalty programme that combines the carrier's Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines' HawaiianMiles. Mileage Plan members are now Atmos Rewards members from 20-Aug-2025. HawaiianMiles members and their points will transition into Atmos Rewards on 01-Oct-2025. Alaska Airlines Visa cards will be rebranded as Atmos Rewards Visa cards and the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard will continue unchanged. From "later in 2026", members will be able to choose between earning points based on distance travelled, price paid or segments flown. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Alaska Airlines completed its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and outlined plans to combine their respective loyalty programmes, with further details scheduled for release in mid 2025. Until integration is finalised, the carriers maintained separate loyalty schemes and brands, but began offering reciprocal status matching and select benefits for elite members across both airlines earlier in 20251 2.