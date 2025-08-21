Alaska Airlines introduces Atmos Rewards

Alaska Airlines introduced (20-Aug-2025) Atmos Rewards, a loyalty programme that combines the carrier's Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines' HawaiianMiles. Mileage Plan members are now Atmos Rewards members from 20-Aug-2025. HawaiianMiles members and their points will transition into Atmos Rewards on 01-Oct-2025. Alaska Airlines Visa cards will be rebranded as Atmos Rewards Visa cards and the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard will continue unchanged. From "later in 2026", members will be able to choose between earning points based on distance travelled, price paid or segments flown. [more - original PR]