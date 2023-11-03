Alaska Airlines awarded CAPA North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Alaska Airlines was awarded the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. Alaska Airlines returned to pre-pandemic operational levels in early 2023, while maintaining its operational performance at record levels. The airline has plotted out a comprehensive strategic roadmap to return to profitable growth in the current financial year. The airline is taking a leading role in embracing the challenges of sustainability and diversity. The carrier has worked with partners to expand the supply and use of sustainable aviation fuel and introduced AI powered route optimisation technology to improve efficiency. It has also committed to a venture to support start ups that solve core strategic challenges for aviation and invested in the development of potentially revolutionary technologies such as hydrogen-electric propulsion. Alaska Airlines has launched incentive programmes for travellers to reduce their carbon footprints, expanded its use of recycling and launched a new pilot academy and aviation hiring programme. [more - CAPA PR]