5-Sep-2025 5:44 PM
Alaska Airlines and Icelandair expand cooperation
Alaska Airlines and Icelandair announced (04-Sep-2025) plans to expand their partnership through an enhanced bilateral codeshare agreement. The expansion will enable connections between Icelandair's network in Europe and Alaska Airlines' presence along the US west coast. The agreement will support connectivity, baggage handling, and point accrual and redemption with both airlines. The carriers have been partners for 15 years. [more - original PR]