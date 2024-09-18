Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to close merger 'in the coming days'

Alaska Airlines reported (17-Sep-2024) it expects to close its merger with Hawaiian Airlines "in the coming days", following the US Department of Transportation (DoT) approving the transaction. Pursuant to the merger, the carriers agreed to consumer protections to ensure service to rural communities, maintain loyalty programme value and enhance competition. The DoT also granted an exemption allowing the transfer of international route authorities for the combined carrier. Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci stated: "We look forward to formally welcoming Hawaiian Airlines' guests and employees into Alaska Air Group. We sincerely appreciate the exceptional care and service that employees of both companies have continued to show for one another and our guests throughout this process, and the support of both airlines' labor unions, as we proceed to realize the vision for this combination and build a stronger future together". [more - original PR]