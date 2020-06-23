Alaska Air Group returns 40 parked aircraft to service, plans for eventual return of others

Alaska Air Group announced (22-Jun-2020) the return to service of some parked aircraft, including 21 mainline, 11 Horizon Air and eight SkyWest Airlines aircraft. The carrier will require limited maintenance preparation work for the return of its remaining parked aircraft, and expects to be able to reintroduce the equipment to service at a rate of approximately five per week, when necessary. As of 19-Jun-2020, the carrier had a fleet of 319 aircraft, excluding 12 Airbus aircraft permanently removed from service. Seven Boeing 737 MAX 9s scheduled for delivery in 2020 have been moved to 2021, and Alaska Air Group now expects it will have a fleet of 329 aircraft by 31-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]