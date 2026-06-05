Alaska Air Group CFO: Fuel refining margins have 'come way back down' to normalised levels

Alaska Air Group CFO Shane Tackett stated (03-Jun-2026) refining margins have "come way back down" to more normalised levels despite jet fuel prices remaining elevated. Mr Tackett continued: "We were seeing USD3 refining margins in Singapore, we were seeing almost that pricing in the Gulf Coast and West Coast", noting: "Singapore is USD0.90, Gulf Coast is right around there, and West Coast is a little bit higher than that". Alaska Air believes Singapore is likely to remain its lowest cost source of Jet A, regarding the carrier's longer term supply. Mr Tackett stated: "We would love it if the price of our oil that's produced in the US was below that", adding: "I think there's a growing consortium of folks who are interested in working with us on getting more supply into Seattle". [more - Aviation Week]