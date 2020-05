Airports of Thailand net profit halves in Q2FY2020

Airports of Thailand reported (14-May-2020) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Mar-2020: Total revenue: THB12,328 million (USD394.3 million) , -29.8% year-on-year; Aeronautical: THB6743 million (USD215.6 million) , -30.7%; Departure passenger service charges: THB4965 million (USD158.8 million) , -34.3%; Landing and parking charges: THB1584 million (USD50.7 million) , -19.0%; Aircraft service charges: THB193.5 million (USD6.2 million) , -10.8%; Non-aeronautical: THB5159 million (USD165.0 million) , -30.2%; Concession revenues: THB2977 million (USD95.2 million) , -36.4%; Service revenues: THB1618 million (USD51.7 million) , -24.3%; Office and state property rents: THB563.7 million (USD18.0 million) , -2.2%; Profit before tax: THB4582 million (USD146.5 million) , -52.3%; Net profit: THB3648 million (USD116.7 million) , -52.4%;

Six months ended 31-Mar-2020: Total revenue: THB29,438 million (USD956.8 million) , -11.7% year-on-year; Aeronautical: THB15, 748 million (USD511.9 million) Departure passenger service charges: THB11,844 million (USD385.0 million) , -15.1%; Landing and parking charges: THB3495 million (USD113.6 million) , -9.7%; Aircraft service charges: THB408.9 million (USD13.3 million) , -5.8%; Non-aeronautical: THB12,259 million (USD398.5 million) , -14.1%; Concession revenues: THB7380 million (USD239.9 million) , -18.5%; Service revenues: THB3730 million (USD121.2 million) , -8.8%; Office and state property rents: THB1148 million (USD37.3 million) , -0.7%; Profit before tax: THB13,769 million (USD447.5 million) , -21.9%; Net profit: THB10,996 million (USD357.4 million) , +15.0%; Total assets: THB185,979 million (USD6040 million) ; Cash and cash equivalents: THB13,874 million (USD451.0 million) ; Total liabilities: THB35,752 million (USD1160 million) . [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1000 (USD31.98) for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1000 (USD32.50) for the six months ended 31-Mar-2020