Airport Dimensions opens first priority lane at Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport
Airport Dimensions opened (28-Jul-2026) a priority lane at Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport. The 31sqm fast track lane is the first to be built and operated by Airport Dimensions globally. The facility is open to all travellers regardless of airline or ticket class, with access available to Priority Pass members from Aug-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport's new terminal served around 70,000 passengers per day, with 64 shops initially open and plans to exceed 90, according to Lima Airport Partners CCO Norbert Onkelbach.1 Lima Airport Partners also selected Airport Dimensions to operate four VIP lounges totalling 5500sqm at the new terminal.2 Airport Dimensions opened The Club LIM lounge and a Sleepover rest concept at the airport.3 4