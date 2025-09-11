Loading
11-Sep-2025 12:02 PM

Airport costs to 'hinder the growth' of traffic in Peru: LATAM Airlines Group CEO

LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) airport costs in Peru are going to "hinder the growth" of traffic in the country, particularly the cost for connecting passengers in Lima. Mr Alvo added he is "happy about the new airport" and said Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport is "working well", but commented: "The costs are going to hurt Peru if they are not solved quickly".

