23-Mar-2020 10:45 AM

Airlink to further cut network capacity due to substantial drop in travel demand

Airlink (South Africa) announced (21-Mar-2020) it will further reduce capacity across its network from 23-Mar-2020, due to a substantial decline in air travel demand resulting from the closure of many private game lodges and government travel restrictions. Services from Cape Town to Skukuza, Upington, East London and Maun; from Nelspruit to Vilanculos and Livingstone; and Johannesburg-Nampula will be suspended. [more - original PR]

