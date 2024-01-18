Airline sustainability reporting disclosure continues to fall short

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Airline sustainability disclosure still lacking on a global scale', stated (17-Jan-2024) the aviation industry generally is still doing a poor job when it comes to reporting and disclosures on environmental metrics such as fuel use, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable aviation fuel uptake. The quality and clarity of sustainability reporting varies widely between airlines and there is little standardisation concerning the level of disclosure or the metrics used. The 2023 edition of the CAPA-Envest Sustainability Benchmarking and Rating Report shows that while there has been some improvement in public reporting by airlines, measuring and comparing environmental performance between airlines remains a difficult task. Just five airlines or airline groups in the latest report achieved a full five out of five for disclosure of key performance indicators. 23 airlines received a disclosure score of zero. [more - CAPA Analysis] [more - CAPA-Envest Report]