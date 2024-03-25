Airline Leader Summit: Sustainability and environmental initiatives panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Sustainability and environmental initiatives - where is progress being made' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Airbus SVP sustainability roadmap and business integration Andreas Hermann, IAG group head of sustainability Jonathon Counsell, Neste VP renewable aviation business Alexander Küper and KLM SVP strategy and sustainability Zita Schellekens. Topics include the most promising avenues for reducing emissions in the short to medium term, whether the transition of the industry towards net zero be evolutionary or revolutionary and whether one airline operating model is better for sustainability than another. [more - CAPA TV]