Airline Leader Summit airline hybridisation session now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Hybridisation - are all airlines going to meet in the middle' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer, Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek, PLAY CCO Sonja Arnorsdottir and Vueling CCO Carolyn Prowse. Topics discussed include whether airlines can embrace low cost thinking while still offering a distinct premium product and experience, and what models are emerging as the most successful in the post-pandemic period. [more - CAPA TV]