Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Mar-2024 5:39 PM

Airline Leader Summit airline hybridisation session now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Hybridisation - are all airlines going to meet in the middle' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer, Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek, PLAY CCO Sonja Arnorsdottir and Vueling CCO Carolyn Prowse. Topics discussed include whether airlines can embrace low cost thinking while still offering a distinct premium product and experience, and what models are emerging as the most successful in the post-pandemic period. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More