Aircalin orders two A350-900s for long haul network expansion

Aircalin ordered (12-Dec-2024) two A350-900 aircraft to support its long haul network expansion. The airline plans to configure the A350s in a three class premium layout, offering more than 320 seats. CEO Georges Selefen stated: "As a continuation of our long-standing partnership with Airbus, we have selected the A350-900 to join our fleet in the coming years. These aircraft are essential for operating our recently inaugurated Nouméa-Paris via Bangkok route". Mr Selefen added: "They will open the doors to very long-haul flights and enable Aircalin to pursue its development strategy". [more - original PR]