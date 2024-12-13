Aircalin orders two A350-900s for long haul network expansion
Aircalin ordered (12-Dec-2024) two A350-900 aircraft to support its long haul network expansion. The airline plans to configure the A350s in a three class premium layout, offering more than 320 seats. CEO Georges Selefen stated: "As a continuation of our long-standing partnership with Airbus, we have selected the A350-900 to join our fleet in the coming years. These aircraft are essential for operating our recently inaugurated Nouméa-Paris via Bangkok route". Mr Selefen added: "They will open the doors to very long-haul flights and enable Aircalin to pursue its development strategy". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aircalin previously announced plans for its long haul network expansion, including launching Noumea-Paris CDG service in 2026, with collaboration from Airbus to adjust its fleet for this operation1. The airline has been incorporating A330neo aircraft to boost capacity and connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region2 3.