Aircalin confirms entry onto final assembly line for first A350-900 aircraft
Aircalin announced (10-Jul-2026) its first of two A350-900 aircraft entered the final assembly line at Airbus' Toulouse-Blagnac site. The aircraft will be the first of its type to join Aircalin's fleet, which currently consists of two A330neos and two A320neos. The new aircraft is expected to "deliver performance particularly well suited to the Paris route" from Noumea. It is scheduled for delivery to the carrier in Dec-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. Aircalin CEO and chairman of the board Georges Selefen stated: "An airline ordering [an A350-900] today would have to wait nearly ten years before delivery. Having a delivery slot as early as this year therefore represents an exceptional strategic opportunity. Thanks to this proven aircraft, Aircalin is strengthening its competitiveness, enhancing the passenger experience and expanding its carrying capacity - particularly in cargo - for the benefit of New Caledonia's economy". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aircalin unveiled a refreshed visual identity, with the first aircraft to wear the new logo due to be its incoming A350-900 arriving in Dec-20261. Aircalin executive manager to CEO and COO Yann Genay said at CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific that it operated two A330-900s and two A320-200neos, served 10 destinations from Noumea, and had two A350s on order2. Aircalin chief commercial officer William Le Grand said at Routes Asia 2025 the first A350 was expected in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to Airbus’ delivery schedule, enabling “no restrictions” on loads to Paris3.