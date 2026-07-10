Aircalin confirms entry onto final assembly line for first A350-900 aircraft

Aircalin announced (10-Jul-2026) its first of two A350-900 aircraft entered the final assembly line at Airbus' Toulouse-Blagnac site. The aircraft will be the first of its type to join Aircalin's fleet, which currently consists of two A330neos and two A320neos. The new aircraft is expected to "deliver performance particularly well suited to the Paris route" from Noumea. It is scheduled for delivery to the carrier in Dec-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. Aircalin CEO and chairman of the board Georges Selefen stated: "An airline ordering [an A350-900] today would have to wait nearly ten years before delivery. Having a delivery slot as early as this year therefore represents an exceptional strategic opportunity. Thanks to this proven aircraft, Aircalin is strengthening its competitiveness, enhancing the passenger experience and expanding its carrying capacity - particularly in cargo - for the benefit of New Caledonia's economy". [more - original PR]