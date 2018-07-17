17-Jul-2018 12:14 PM
Airbus wins order and commitments from nine customers on Day 1 of Farnborough 2018
Airbus secured (16-Jul-2018) orders and commitments from nine customers on the first day of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, as well as making a series of other announcements. Key highlights include:
- MoU with an undisclosed global lessor for 80 A320neo family aircraft;
- Firm order from Macquarie AirFinance Group Limited for 20 A320neo aircraft;
- Confirmation of an order by Golden Falcon Aviation's for 25A320neo/A321neo aircraft for Wataniya Airways;
- Firm order for 20 A320neo family aircraft from Goshawk Aviation Limited;
- LoI with Vistara for 13 A320neo aircraft, accompanied by an announcement that the airline intends to phase-in an additional 37 A320neo aircraft sourced from lessors;
- Agreement with SalamAir to add six new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. Five of the aircraft are on lease from an undisclosed lessor;
- MoU with STARLUX Airlines for the purchase of 17 A350 XWBs (12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s);
- Order confirmation from Sichuan Airlines for 10 A350-900s. [more - original PR]