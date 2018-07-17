Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jul-2018 12:14 PM

Airbus wins order and commitments from nine customers on Day 1 of Farnborough 2018

Airbus secured (16-Jul-2018) orders and commitments from nine customers on the first day of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, as well as making a series of other announcements. Key highlights include:

  • MoU with an undisclosed global lessor for 80 A320neo family aircraft;
  • Firm order from Macquarie AirFinance Group Limited for 20 A320neo aircraft;
  • Confirmation of an order by Golden Falcon Aviation's for 25A320neo/A321neo aircraft for Wataniya Airways;
  • Firm order for 20 A320neo family aircraft from Goshawk Aviation Limited;
  • LoI with Vistara for 13 A320neo aircraft, accompanied by an announcement that the airline intends to phase-in an additional 37 A320neo aircraft sourced from lessors;
  • Agreement with SalamAir to add six new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. Five of the aircraft are on lease from an undisclosed lessor;
  • MoU with STARLUX Airlines for the purchase of 17 A350 XWBs (12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s);
  • Order confirmation from Sichuan Airlines for 10 A350-900s. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More