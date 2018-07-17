Airbus wins order and commitments from nine customers on Day 1 of Farnborough 2018

Airbus secured (16-Jul-2018) orders and commitments from nine customers on the first day of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, as well as making a series of other announcements. Key highlights include:

MoU with an undisclosed global lessor for 80 A320neo family aircraft;

Firm order from Macquarie AirFinance Group Limited for 20 A320neo aircraft;

for 20 A320neo aircraft; Confirmation of an order by Golden Falcon Aviation 's for 25A320neo/A321neo aircraft for Wataniya Airways ;

's for 25A320neo/A321neo aircraft for ; Firm order for 20 A320neo family aircraft from Goshawk Aviation Limited ;

; LoI with Vistara for 13 A320neo aircraft, accompanied by an announcement that the airline intends to phase-in an additional 37 A320neo aircraft sourced from lessors;

for 13 A320neo aircraft, accompanied by an announcement that the airline intends to phase-in an additional 37 A320neo aircraft sourced from lessors; Agreement with SalamAir to add six new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. Five of the aircraft are on lease from an undisclosed lessor;

to add six new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. Five of the aircraft are on lease from an undisclosed lessor; MoU with STARLUX Airlines for the purchase of 17 A350 XWBs (12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s);

for the purchase of 17 A350 XWBs (12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s); Order confirmation from Sichuan Airlines for 10 A350-900s. [more - original PR]