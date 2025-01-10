Airbus reports 878 gross orders and 766 deliveries for 2024
Airbus reported (09-Jan-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for 2024:
- Orders:
- 878 gross new orders (826 net), including 82 A330s and 142 A350s;
- Backlog reached 8658 aircraft at the end of 2024;
- Deliveries: 766 aircraft to 86 customers;
Airbus CEO Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer said: "2024 confirmed sustained demand for new aircraft. We won key customer decisions with most important customers and saw phenomenal momentum for our widebody orderbook". He added: "Given the complex and fast-changing environment we continue to operate in, we consider 2024 a good year". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
By the end of 2024, Airbus aimed to deliver approximately 770 aircraft, reflecting a consistent growth trajectory1 2. As of November 2024, the company had delivered 643 aircraft, marking progress towards this target3. In the first nine months of 2024, Airbus recorded 667 gross orders, a decrease compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 1280 gross orders2.