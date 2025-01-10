Airbus reports 878 gross orders and 766 deliveries for 2024

Airbus reported (09-Jan-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for 2024:

Orders: 878 gross new orders (826 net), including 82 A330s and 142 A350s; Backlog reached 8658 aircraft at the end of 2024;

Deliveries: 766 aircraft to 86 customers; A220 Family: 75; A320 Family: 602; A330 Family: 32; A350 Family: 57.



Airbus CEO Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer said: "2024 confirmed sustained demand for new aircraft. We won key customer decisions with most important customers and saw phenomenal momentum for our widebody orderbook". He added: "Given the complex and fast-changing environment we continue to operate in, we consider 2024 a good year". [more - original PR]