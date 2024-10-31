Airbus commercial aircraft revenue up 4% for 9M2024 as deliveries increase to 497

Airbus reported (30-Oct-2024) the following highlights for its commercial aircraft business for the first nine months of 2024:

Orders: Gross orders: 667 aircraft, compared to 1280 in 9M2023; Net orders after cancellations: 648, compared to 1241 in 9M2023; Backlog: 8749 as of 30-Sep-2024;

Deliveries: 497, compared to 488 in 9M2023;

A220: 45; A320 Family: 396; A330: 20; A350: 36; Airbus is targeting approximately 770 deliveries for 2024;

Revenue increased 4% year-on-year, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries;

Adjusted EBIT decreased 5.8% to EUR3028 million as the increase in deliveries was reduced by investments in preparing the future;

A220: Continues towards a production rate of 14 aircraft per month in 2026, with a focus on financial performance;

A320 Family: Continues to ramp up towards a rate of 75 aircraft per month in 2027. The first A321XLR was delivered in late Oct-2024;

A330: Production is stabilising at approximately four per month;

A350: Airbus continues to target production of 12 per month in 2028 and is managing supply chain challenges that may impact the programme's ramp up, particularly in 2025.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury commented: "We saw strong demand across our product range in the first nine months of the year. The nine-month earnings reflect the level of commercial aircraft deliveries, a solid performance in helicopters and the charges in our space business recorded in the first half". [more - original PR]