Loading
13-Jan-2026 9:46 AM

Airbus reports 793 aircraft deliveries, 1000 orders and record backlog for 2025

Airbus reported (12-Jan-2026) commercial aircraft deliveries increased 4% year-on-year to 793 in 2025. Details include:

  • Deliveries: 793 aircraft to 91 customers;
    • A220 Family: 93;
    • A320 Family: 607;
    • A330 Family: 36;
    • A350 Family: 57;
  • New gross orders: 1000 aircraft from 57 customers (889 net orders);
    • A220 Family: 49;
    • A320 Family: 656;
    • A330 Family: 100 (plus two A330 MRTTs);
    • A350 Family: 193;
  • Backlog: A record 8754 aircraft, including 1124 widebodies, as of 31-Dec-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, with the A320 Family accounting for the majority, and recorded 878 gross orders, resulting in a backlog of 8658 as of 31-Dec-2024. Supply chain challenges, particularly with Spirit AeroSystems, impacted the ramp up of A350 and A220 production. Airbus aimed for approximately 820 deliveries in 2025 and targeted further production increases across its main programmes1 2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More