13-Jan-2026 9:46 AM
Airbus reports 793 aircraft deliveries, 1000 orders and record backlog for 2025
Airbus reported (12-Jan-2026) commercial aircraft deliveries increased 4% year-on-year to 793 in 2025. Details include:
- Deliveries: 793 aircraft to 91 customers;
- New gross orders: 1000 aircraft from 57 customers (889 net orders);
- Backlog: A record 8754 aircraft, including 1124 widebodies, as of 31-Dec-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, with the A320 Family accounting for the majority, and recorded 878 gross orders, resulting in a backlog of 8658 as of 31-Dec-2024. Supply chain challenges, particularly with Spirit AeroSystems, impacted the ramp up of A350 and A220 production. Airbus aimed for approximately 820 deliveries in 2025 and targeted further production increases across its main programmes1 2.