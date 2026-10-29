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    29-Oct-2026 10:47 AM

    Airbus reports 547 commercial aircraft deliveries, 1174 gross orders for 9M2026

    Airbus reported (28-Oct-2026) the following operational highlights for the first nine months of 2026:

    • Commercial aircraft deliveries: 547, up from 507 in 9M2025;
    • Gross commercial aircraft orders: 1174, up from 610;
    • Net orders: 1105 aircraft after cancellations, up from 514;
    • The order backlog was 9310 commercial aircraft at the end of Sep-2026;
    • Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities increased 8% year-on-year to EUR36.7 billion, mainly reflecting higher deliveries and increased services, partially offset by the weaker US dollar;
    • The A220 ramp up is ongoing and the company continues to target a monthly production rate of 13 aircraft in 2028;
    • A320 Family production is expected to reach 70 to 75 aircraft per month by the end of 2027, then stabilise at 75;
    • Airbus continues to five aircraft per month for the A330 programme in 2029 and 12 per month for the A350 programme in 2028. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Airbus reported 1H2026 deliveries of 351 aircraft and a backlog of 9222, while it aimed for approximately 870 deliveries in 2026 and recorded EUR23.9 billion commercial aircraft revenue (+15% YoY).1 In 1Q2026, Airbus cited Pratt & Whitney as the "key pacer" for the A320neo ramp-up and CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted engine shortages affecting production plans.2

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