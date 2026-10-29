Airbus reports 547 commercial aircraft deliveries, 1174 gross orders for 9M2026

Airbus reported 1H2026 deliveries of 351 aircraft and a backlog of 9222, while it aimed for approximately 870 deliveries in 2026 and recorded EUR23.9 billion commercial aircraft revenue (+15% YoY).1 In 1Q2026, Airbus cited Pratt & Whitney as the "key pacer" for the A320neo ramp-up and CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted engine shortages affecting production plans.2