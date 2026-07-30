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    30-Jul-2026 11:27 AM

    Airbus revenue and earnings supported by growth in deliveries in 1H2026

    Airbus reported (29-Jul-2026) the following highlights for its commercial aircraft business for 1H2026:

    • Deliveries: 351 aircraft, compared to 306 in 1H2025, comprising 44 A220s, 271 A320 Family, 10 A330s and 26 A350s. Airbus aims to achieve approximately 870 deliveries in 2026;
    • Gross orders: 886 aircraft, compared to 494 in 1H2025;
    • Net orders after cancellations: 821 aircraft, compared to 402 in 1H2025;
    • Backlog: 9222 aircraft;
    • Revenue: EUR23.9 billion, +15% year-on-year, mainly reflecting higher deliveries and increased services, and partially offset by USD depreciation;
    • Adjusted EBIT: EUR1987 million, +15.9%, driven by higher deliveries, partly offset by a less favourable hedge rate;
    • A220: The production ramp up is ongoing and the company continues to target production of 13 aircraft per month in 2028;
    • A320 Family: Airbus continues to expect to reach production of 70 to 75 aircraft per month by the end of 2027, then stabilise at 75 per month;
    • A330: The company continues to target five aircraft per month in 2029;
    • A350: The company continues to target 12 aircraft per month in 2028. [more - original PR]

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