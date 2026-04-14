Airbus outlines new first class concept for A350-1000

Airbus introduced (13-Apr-2026) the Airspace 'First Class Experience' concept in response to increasing demand for first class cabins on A350-1000 aircraft. Details include:

First Class Master Suite: In the centre of the cabin between the aisles, the suite accommodates two passengers and features a dedicated lavatory, changing area, bar and double bed;

1-1-1 suite layout: Airbus freed up floor space between doors one and two by relocating monuments, such as lavatories and stowages, outside the passenger area to a new centre module behind door one. The company also relocated the access stairs to the forward crew rest compartment to provide additional privacy for passengers.

Airbus reported that 10 customers have opted for first class cabins on A350 aircraft and "around five" airlines are in the customisation phase and could consider elements from the 'First Class Experience' concept. The first of these would enter service from around 2030. Airbus added that "several more airlines" in the pre-sales stage are in talks to become A350 first class operators. [more - original PR]