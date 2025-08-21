SWISS to introduce 'First Grand Suite' on A350 and refurbished A330 aircraft from 2026
SWISS announced (20-Aug-2025) plans to introduce the 'SWISS First Grand Suite' onboard its new A350 aircraft and refurbished A330s on services from Switzerland from early 2026, and onboard its Boeing 777s "at a later date". The 'First Grand Suite' combines two first class suites and the aisle between them into a single, private space that can serve as a bedroom, office or meeting room. The 'First Grand Suite' will only be bookable via the SWISS First hotline, with its concierge service for up to three passengers. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SWISS planned to debut its new SWISS Senses seating, including redesigned first, business, premium economy and economy cabins, on its A350-900s from autumn 2025, with Boston set as the initial long haul destination from 01-Jan-2026. The cabin concept was also scheduled for gradual introduction on its A330-300 and Boeing 777-300ER fleets, following delivery delays of the first A350 to Oct-2025 due to supplier bottlenecks1 2.