Airbus logs 56 orders in Sep-2017; 55 deliveries, with backlog of 6691 aircraft

Airbus, via its official website, stated (Oct-2017) it logged 56 orders for aircraft in Sep-2017, including key bookings for the A320neo family and A350 XWB, while performing 55 deliveries from across the A320, A330, A350 XWB and A380 commercial aircraft product families. Details include:

New orders: Leading the new business was Cathay Pacific Airways firm order for 32 A321neo versions, to be operated by Cathay Dragon . Other single aisle orders were four A320ceos booked by Peach Aviation , two A321ceo aircraft for Air Lease Corporation and two A320neos for an undisclosed customer. Topping the widebody orders in Sep-2017 was United Airlines ' upsizing of its A350 XWB order book with an additional 10 A350-900s. Also logged were four A330-300 and two A330-900 orders for undisclosed customers;

firm order for 32 A321neo versions, to be operated by . Other single aisle orders were four A320ceos booked by , two A321ceo aircraft for and two A320neos for an undisclosed customer. Topping the widebody orders in Sep-2017 was ' upsizing of its A350 XWB order book with an additional 10 A350-900s. Also logged were four A330-300 and two A330-900 orders for undisclosed customers; Net orders: With these latest transactions, Airbus' overall net orders for the first nine months of 2017 totalled 271 aircraft;

Deliveries: Deliveries during the month were led by 40 A320 family aircraft (of which 14 were the A320neo/A321neo versions); along with seven A330-300s, seven A350-900s and one A380. Among the delivery highlights was the first A330 provided from Airbus' new A330 Completion and Delivery Centre in Tianjin, China , received by Tianjin Airlines . Additionally, the A350-900 deliveries during Sep-2017 further confirmed the A350 XWB's production ramp-up with a total of 50 deliveries so far in 2017, on track to reach the planned rate of 10 per month by the end 2018;

, received by . Additionally, the A350-900 deliveries during Sep-2017 further confirmed the A350 XWB's production ramp-up with a total of 50 deliveries so far in 2017, on track to reach the planned rate of 10 per month by the end 2018; Backlog: Taking the month's order and delivery activity into account, Airbus' overall backlog of aircraft as of 30-Sep-2017 stood at 6691, the equivalent of approximately nine years of production at current rates. [more - original PR]