Airbus logs 56 orders in Sep-2017; 55 deliveries, with backlog of 6691 aircraft

Airbus, via its official website, stated (Oct-2017) it logged 56 orders for aircraft in Sep-2017, including key bookings for the A320neo family and A350 XWB, while performing 55 deliveries from across the A320, A330, A350 XWB and A380 commercial aircraft product families. Details include:
- New orders: Leading the new business was Cathay Pacific Airways firm order for 32 A321neo versions, to be operated by Cathay Dragon. Other single aisle orders were four A320ceos booked by Peach Aviation, two A321ceo aircraft for Air Lease Corporation and two A320neos for an undisclosed customer. Topping the widebody orders in Sep-2017 was United Airlines' upsizing of its A350 XWB order book with an additional 10 A350-900s. Also logged were four A330-300 and two A330-900 orders for undisclosed customers;
- Net orders: With these latest transactions, Airbus' overall net orders for the first nine months of 2017 totalled 271 aircraft;
- Deliveries: Deliveries during the month were led by 40 A320 family aircraft (of which 14 were the A320neo/A321neo versions); along with seven A330-300s, seven A350-900s and one A380. Among the delivery highlights was the first A330 provided from Airbus' new A330 Completion and Delivery Centre in Tianjin, China, received by Tianjin Airlines. Additionally, the A350-900 deliveries during Sep-2017 further confirmed the A350 XWB's production ramp-up with a total of 50 deliveries so far in 2017, on track to reach the planned rate of 10 per month by the end 2018;
- Backlog: Taking the month's order and delivery activity into account, Airbus' overall backlog of aircraft as of 30-Sep-2017 stood at 6691, the equivalent of approximately nine years of production at current rates. [more - original PR]