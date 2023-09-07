Airbus joins UK aviation and renewable energy sectors to form Hydrogen in Aviation alliance

Airbus joined (05-Sep-2023) a group of companies in the UK aviation and renewable energy sectors, including easyJet, Rolls-Royce, Ørsted, GKN Aerospace and Bristol Airport, to establish the Hydrogen in Aviation (HIA) alliance. The group aims to accelerate the delivery of zero carbon aviation by assisting the UK Government and policymakers to map out milestones to ensure infrastructure, regulatory and policy changes keep pace with technological development. Airbus is developing new hydrogen powered aircraft with the aim of entering commercial service from 2025. HIA stated that the government should focus on the following areas:

Supporting the delivery of the infrastructure needed for the UK to be a global leader;

Ensuring the aviation regulatory regime is hydrogen ready;

Transforming the funding for hydrogen aviation research and development support into a 10 year programme, if the UK is to see the economic benefits and meet decarbonisation targets.

easyJet CEO and HIA first chair Johan Lundgren added: "There is no doubt that the UK has the potential to become a world leader in hydrogen aviation, which could bring with it a GBP34 billion per annum boost to the country's economy by 2050, but in order to capture this opportunity, rapid change is needed and the time to act is now". [more - original PR]