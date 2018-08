Airbus delivered (06-Aug-2018) 77 commercial aircraft from the A220, A320, A330, A350 and A380 product lines in Jul-2018. Net orders in the first seven months of 2018 totalled 214 aircraft, composed of 145 A319neo, A320neo and A321neo aircraft; 11 A319ceo, A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft; four A330ceo aircraft; four A330neo aircraft; 36 A350s; and 14 A380s. [more - original PR]