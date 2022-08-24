Airbus Corporate Jets reports 14,632 private jets in the US

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) found (23-Aug-2022) there are 14,632 private jets in the US, comprising 62.5% of the world's total private aircraft fleet. Among private jets in the US, 27.5% are categorised as heavy or long-range, while 36.5% are categorised as light, 20.5% as mid-size, and 5.5% as very light jets. Texas has the largest fleet of private jets with 1651 aircraft, followed by Florida (1619), California (1431), New York (487) and Georgia (439). ACJ VP commercial Sean McGeough stated: "The US business aviation sector is the biggest in the world, and it is growing… In the first six months of 2022, the number of business aviation departures in the US was 15.2% higher than during the same period in 2019". [more - original PR]