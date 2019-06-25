Airbus: A321LR and A321XLR will open a lot of new choices and routes for Asian airlines

Airbus senior vice president sales Japan Jean-Pierre Stainnack, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (25-Jun-2019) the A320 family has two key advantages for airlines: flexibility and commonality. Mr Stainnack said the addition of the A321LR to the A320 family gives Asian airlines a "lot of choices as to what they can do in opening new routes". He added that the A321XLR will allow airlines in the region to "operate routes that they can't fly today". Mr Stainnack noted that from Japan, Airbus expects the A321XLR would allow the operation of 70 to 80 routes to new destinations which would be difficult to serve with a widebody aircraft.