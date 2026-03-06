AirBorneo introduces online check in for ATR operated services

AirBorneo, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (05-Mar-2026) it introduced an online check in option for services operating with ATR 72-500 aircraft, enabling passengers to select seats and access electronic boarding passes online up to 48 hours prior to departure. The airline noted: "For our DHC-6-400 Twin Otter flights, check-in will continue at airport counters to ensure the best assistance at remote airstrips".