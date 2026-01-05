AirBorneo commences operations from Kuching to Mukah and Tanjung Manis

Malaysia Aviation Group completed the transfer of MASwings to AirBorneo on 01-Jan-2026, following a sale and purchase agreement with the Sarawak Government signed on 12-Feb-2025. During the initial phase, MASwings branding was expected to remain visible as AirBorneo established its new identity. AirBorneo planned to operate existing rural air services and aimed to expand into regional jet operations towards the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval1 2.