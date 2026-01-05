AirBorneo commences operations from Kuching to Mukah and Tanjung Manis
AirBorneo, via its official Facebook account, announced (03-Jan-2026) it commenced Kuching-Mukah and Kuching-Tanjung Manis services, marking the carrier's inaugural operations. As previously reported by CAPA, Malaysia Aviation Group completed the transition of MASwings operations to AirBorneo on 01-Jan-2026. AirBorneo will assume full legal and operational responsibility for all services previously operated by MASwings, including flight operations, customer service and the management of all passenger related matters.
Background ✨
Malaysia Aviation Group completed the transfer of MASwings to AirBorneo on 01-Jan-2026, following a sale and purchase agreement with the Sarawak Government signed on 12-Feb-2025. During the initial phase, MASwings branding was expected to remain visible as AirBorneo established its new identity. AirBorneo planned to operate existing rural air services and aimed to expand into regional jet operations towards the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval1 2.