Malaysia Aviation Group completes ownership transfer of MASwings to AirBorneo

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) confirmed (22-Dec-2025) the transition of MASwings operations to AirBorneo will take effect from 01-Jan-2026. MAG completed an ownership transfer process under a sale and purchase agreement signed with the Sarawak Government on 12-Feb-2025. AirBorneo will assume full legal and operational responsibility for all services previously operated by MASwings, including flight operations, customer service and the management of all passenger related matters. During the initial phase of the transition, existing MASwings branding may continue to be visible as AirBorneo progressively establishes and rolls out a new corporate identity. As previously reported by CAPA, Sarawak's Transport Minister Lee Kim Shin stated AirBorneo will operate existing rural air services in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan. The carrier plans to expand to regional jet operations towards the end of 2026, depending on aircraft availability, airport slots allocation and regulatory approval. [more - original PR]