airBaltic prepares new business plan

Latvia’s Parliament approved a precautionary short term loan of up to EUR30 million for airBaltic, with maturity expected at end-Aug-2026, as a broader review of strategy, business plan and capital structure proceeded amid Middle East-related disruption and higher fuel prices1. airBaltic’s 1Q2026 revenue rose 12.3% year-on-year to EUR149.1 million and adjusted EBITDAR improved to EUR7.0 million, but it posted a EUR70.1 million net loss, while ACMI movements reached 44002.