11-Sep-2017 12:43 PM

airBaltic outperforms expectations in summer 2017 and expects 'excellent results' in 2017

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss stated (08-Sep-2017) the carrier outperformed expectations in summer 2017 and is expected to "finish 2017 with excellent results". Mr Gauss said: "Such a strong summer would not have been possible without the addition of seven brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft. They have outperformed our expectations. Last week, for example, our latest addition to the fleet, YL-CSG, spent nearly 100 hours in the air, which is a global C Series record". airBaltic completed more than 3602 scheduled services and more than 8104 block hours with CS300 aircraft. [more - original PR]

