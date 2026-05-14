airBaltic improves fleet availability in 1Q2026
airBaltic improved (13-May-2026) fleet availability in 1Q2026. airBaltic had no aircraft unavailable due to Pratt & Whitney engine related issues, compared to an average of 13 aircraft in 1Q2025. The carrier received two additional A220-300s in Feb-2026, expanding its fleet to 53 aircraft. airBaltic operates 55 A220-300s as of May-2026. Improved fleet availability and continued cooperation with strategic partners are expected to support the airline's performance during the remainder of 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
airBaltic took delivery of its 52nd A220-300 at end-Dec-2025, with the type also deployed for ACMI cooperation in other European markets.1 It later received another A220-300 in 2026, taking the fleet to 54 aircraft, and reported operating about 250,000 flights and 551,000 flight hours on the A220 since 2016.2 airBaltic previously expected capacity to rise 25% in 2026, supported by improved Pratt & Whitney engine availability and further deliveries.3