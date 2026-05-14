airBaltic improves fleet availability in 1Q2026

airBaltic took delivery of its 52nd A220-300 at end-Dec-2025, with the type also deployed for ACMI cooperation in other European markets.1 It later received another A220-300 in 2026, taking the fleet to 54 aircraft, and reported operating about 250,000 flights and 551,000 flight hours on the A220 since 2016.2 airBaltic previously expected capacity to rise 25% in 2026, supported by improved Pratt & Whitney engine availability and further deliveries.3