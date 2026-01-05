Loading
airBaltic receives 52nd A220

airBaltic received (02-Jan-2026) one A220-300 (YL-BTB) at the end of Dec-2025, the 52nd aircraft of the type in the carrier's fleet. airBaltic's A220-300 fleet operates across its route network. The aircraft are also used in cooperation with partners in other European markets through ACMI services. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

airBaltic became the world's largest A220-300 operator, with all services operated by the aircraft type since May-2020. It reached a fleet of 50 A220-300s in Feb-2025, completing its initial order, and aims to double its fleet to 100 by 2030 through additional orders and purchase rights for the type1 2 3.

