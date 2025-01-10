airBaltic unveils 50th A220

airBaltic unveiled (09-Jan-2025) its 50th A220-300 in a special livery. The aircraft will join the carrier's fleet in Feb-2025. CEO Martin Gauss said: "This milestone aircraft marks the completion of our initial aircraft order and brings us halfway to our goal of operating a single-type fleet of 100 A220-300s and doubling in size by 2030". Airbus Canada CEO Benoît Schultz noted airBaltic is the largest A220 customer in Europe and the largest A220-300 operator in the world. [more - original PR]