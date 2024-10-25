airBaltic concludes wet lease, resumes all-A220 operations

airBaltic announced (25-Oct-2024) it will conclude ACMI operations from 27-Oct-2024. The short term wet lease solution was introduced to meet increased demand during summer and to address supply chain issues related to aircraft engine maintenance. airBaltic will return to exclusively operating its own A220-300 fleet for winter 2024/25. airBaltic CEO and president Martin Gauss commented: "Our adaptability this past summer allowed us to maintain all planned operations despite external challenges". The airline expects to receive its 49th A220-300 "soon". [more - original PR]