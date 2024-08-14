airBaltic exercises 10 A220-300 options

airBaltic exercised (13-Aug-2024) 10 Airbus A220-300 options. The options originate from the initial 2023 announcement, when airBaltic confirmed a firm purchase agreement for 30 A220-300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 20 aircraft. Deliveries for the additional 40 A220-300s are planned to start in 2026. airBaltic plans to operate a fleet of close to 100 A220-300s by 2030. With a firm order for 90 A220-300s, airBaltic further reinforces its position as the largest A220 customer in Europe, and with 48 A220-300s in service, maintains its position as the largest operator in the world for the aircraft type. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]