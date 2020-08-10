AirAsia.com and Trip.com Group partner to boost travel revival in China and Southeast Asia

AirAsia Group announced (07-Aug-2020) a strategic partnership between AirAsia.com and Trip.com Group to boost travel revival in China and Southeast Asia. The digital platforms will collaborate on a range of popular products and services, including cooperation in the areas of transit information for connecting flights, membership benefits and product marketing, to deliver an enhanced and streamlined experience for travellers. The cooperation is expected to generate synergies and encourage greater demand for international travel. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: "This partnership with Trip.com Group demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the China market, more so during this challenging COVID-19 environment, where we remain optimistic for borders to be reopened in the near future". [more - original PR]