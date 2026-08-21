21-Aug-2026 11:00 AM
AirAsia X to suspend Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service from Oct-2026
AirAsia Group, via its official website, confirmed (20-Aug-2026) the following changes to its Australia network as part of efforts to "optimise efficiency and maintain a commercially viable operation":
- Bali-Perth: Frequency to increase to 35 times weekly from Dec-2026;
- Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne Tullamarine: Frequency to increase to daily due to "strong performance" on the route;
- Kuala Lumpur-Perth: Frequency to increase to 14 times weekly;
- Kuala Lumpur-Sydney: Service operated by AirAsia X to be suspended from 25-Oct-2026 to enable AirAsia to "focus its available fleet and resources on destinations where it can operate sustainably and efficiently, while ensuring its network and market demand align". AirAsia Group noted it "remains open to returning to Sydney should market conditions change, and aircraft strategy allows". The service was launched in 2012. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia X Group earlier planned further Australia growth, citing “sustained demand”, including daily Kuala Lumpur-Sydney and Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne and higher Bali-Perth and Kuala Lumpur-Perth peaks.1 It also scheduled suspensions from 28-Apr-2026 on Kuala Lumpur-Darwin (AirAsia) and Bali-Darwin (Indonesia AirAsia) due to “commercially unsustainable” demand.2